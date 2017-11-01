A man is to go on trial accused of raping and kidnapping an 18-year-old woman more than 40 years ago.

Peter Pickering, 80, appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link where he denied charges rape and false imprisonment.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire in 1972.

Mr Pickering, of Newbury, Berkshire, was remanded in custody until his trial date, which was set for 12 March.

He was charged in August following a review of cold cases by West Yorkshire Police.

