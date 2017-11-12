A man has been found dead after a fire at a house in South Yorkshire.

Fire crews were called to the house in Glaisdale Close, Rotherham, just after midday.

A man, believed to be in his 70s, was found in the house but had already died when firefighters arrived.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said it was believed to have been a "slow burning" fire and was already out when crews arrived. Investigations into what caused the fire are continuing.