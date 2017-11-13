Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Plevin recycling firm to pay £250,000 after man's death fall from lorry

Mr Littlewood fell when un-sheeting a lorry at Plevin recycling near Penistone Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Littlewood fell four metres while un-sheeting a lorry at Plevin recycling centre at Hazlehead near Penistone

A wood recycling firm has been ordered to pay nearly £250,000 after a worker was killed when he fell from a lorry trailer in South Yorkshire.

Paul Littlewood died in June 2014 after falling four metres from a walking floor trailer at R Plevin & Sons in Hazlehead near Penistone.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Mr Littlewood's death could "easily have been prevented".

Plevin was fined £216,000 and ordered to pay £31,266 costs.

More news from across Yorkshire

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Mr Littlewood had been manually un-sheeting a lorry at the waste wood recovery site.

Only one wire rope had been in place to stop his fall. Plevin was found not to have carried out a sufficient assessment for sheeting and un-sheeting trailers.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Tim Johnson said Mr Littlewood's death could have been "easily prevented" if the company had used automatic sheeting or self-closing gates with a double guard rail along the work platform.

He said: "The sheeting and un-sheeting of lorry trailers is clearly working at height and the company should have identified the risks and control measures necessary to prevent this fatal accident."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites