Image caption Bobby Knutt died aged 71 in September on holiday in France

The funeral of comedian and actor Bobby Knutt has taken place in Rotherham.

Mr Knutt died aged 71 in September while on holiday in the South of France.

The Sheffield-born star, whose real name was Robert Wass, started out as a stand-up comic in northern clubs before finding fame in ITV show The Comedians.

He also appeared in comedy TV series Benidorm and Coronation Street, played Albert Dingle in Emmerdale and was the voice of a Tetley tea advert.

His funeral service at Wentworth Church featured a film montage of his performances, interviews and jokes.

The comedian's last performances had been onstage with the comedy group the Grumbleweeds.

Image caption Bernie Clifton said Bobby Knutt "had got warmth"

Mr Knutt, in a previous BBC interview, said: "The stand-up I do there's not much call for it now, 'cos I've always worked clean.

"I've never been a blue comic."

Bernie Clifton, a fellow comedian who was at Mr Knutt's funeral, said: "What he'd got as a comedian, he'd got warmth.

"It was like an avuncular contact and a communication with his audience."