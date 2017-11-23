Image copyright Reuters Image caption David Duckenfield was the South Yorkshire Police match commander at the FA Cup semi-final

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has refused to pay the legal costs of David Duckenfield who faces charges over the Hillsborough disaster.

Former Ch Supt Duckenfield, who was the police match commander on the day, is facing charges of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 people.

PCC Dr Alan Billings said it was not appropriate to fund the request.

Mr Duckenfield's lawyer said his client had "no comment to make".

A decision notice published on Dr Billings' website states an application was made on behalf of a retired officer to meet the "legal costs of the officer's opposition to a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) application to lift a stay of prosecution".

'Finite resources'

A stay on further prosecution was awarded to Mr Duckenfield in 2000 after a private prosecution was brought by the families of those who lost relatives during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground in April 1989.

The stay has to be lifted by the High Court before Mr Duckenfield could formally be charged by the CPS with manslaughter by gross negligence.

The PCC said the application from the retired officer also asked for financial assistance "if necessary [for] the costs of his defence on the charges".

Dr Billings said he had to take into account "the finite resources available to South Yorkshire Police in the coming years, and the impact that the decision to agree to the request could have on the budget commitments on the force."

The PCC said the officer who made the application for funding had already received financial support worth approximately £7.6m, relating to legal costs incurred during a private prosecution and the Hillsborough Inquests, which concluded in 2016.

'Sends a message'

Ian Lewis, a partner at JMW Solicitors who is representing Mr Duckenfield, said: "We have no comment to make."

The National Secretary of the Police Superintendents' Association of England and Wales wrote to Dr Billings on 17 November asking him to reconsider his decision over the funding, the PCC said.

"We are a staff association and it is our responsibility to look after the interests of the members we represent," said Ch Supt Dan Murphy, National Secretary.

"Every person, regardless of the charges they face, is entitled to a fair trial and a proper legal defence. We believe the decision by the PCC not to fund these legal costs sends a message to every police officer that they may not be supported".

Dr Billings said he considered the issues raised by the association but would not change his decision.

In total six people face charges relating to the Hillsborough disaster.