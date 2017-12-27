A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in South Yorkshire.

The man's body was found at a flat in Low Road in Balby, Doncaster at about 12:20 GMT on 26 December.

Ambulance staff contacted police and the death is being treated as suspicious, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 33-year-old woman remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

