Man found dead on Christmas Day named
- 27 December 2017
A man whose body was found in Barnsley on Christmas Day has been named by South Yorkshire Police.
Stuart Tollan was found at about 09:40 GMT when officers were called by ambulance staff to a house in Mayfield Crescent, Westbrough.
The force said the cause of death was not known and post-mortem tests on the 30-year-old would take place.
A 27-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.