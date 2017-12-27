Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption PC Dave Fields had served with South Yorkshire Police for 12 years

A police officer and a 61-year-old woman who died in a crash on Christmas Day have been named.

PC Dave Fields was responding to an incident when the marked BMW 3 Series he was driving was in collision with a Citroen C3 on the A57 in Sheffield.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Citroen, has been named as Lorraine Stephenson.

In a tribute issued by South Yorkshire Police, PC Field's family said they were "heartbroken" and "devastated".

"Dave was a loving husband and dad-of-two, who was a dedicated officer committed to his job," his family said.

"We are heartbroken by our loss and ask that our privacy please be respected at this devastating time."

Specialist officers are supporting both families.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lorraine Stephenson also suffered fatal injuries in the collision

A 63-year-old man who was driving the Citroen was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said PC Fields had been with the force 12 years and was "a passionate, professional and universally-liked officer".

"His colleagues, and everyone across the force, are devastated by what has happened," he said.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings said he was "deeply shocked" at the news.

"While an incident like this is difficult at any time of year, it is particularly sad at Christmas," he added.

"I hold the families of PC Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson, their relatives, friends and colleagues in my prayers at this most difficult time."

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police said it was flying its flag "at half-mast to mark the tragic death of PC Dave Fields"

PC Fields was also a football referee in his local area.

In a tribute on Facebook, the Sheffield Referees Association paid tribute to the officer.

"He was one of the good guys. Giving up his time to help anyone," it said.

A Just Giving page has been set up to help raise funds for the families affected by the fatal crash.

The force said the collision had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.