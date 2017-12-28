A second woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in South Yorkshire.

The body of a man in his 70s was found at a flat in Low Road in Balby, Doncaster at 12:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A woman, 38, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, said South Yorkshire Police.

A 33-year-old woman held on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation, said police.

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place but his family has been informed, said police.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses in the Low Road area, added the force.