Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Eaton was found dead in Doncaster on 26 December

A woman has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed and beaten to death at his flat.

Michael Eaton was found at his home in Low Road in Balby, Doncaster, on 26 December.

A post-mortem examination found the 72-year-old had died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Lindsey Fletcher, 38, of St James's Street, Doncaster, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court next week.

'Blood-stained clothing'

Mr Eaton was last seen by his family on the morning of Christmas Eve at his allotment in Broomhouse Lane.

South Yorkshire Police said he left the allotment at about 12:30 GMT and made his way home along Springwell Lane.

His body was found about 48 hours later.

Several items, including blood-stained clothing and cleaning products, may have been taken from Mr Eaton's property and could have been discarded in Balby or the surrounding area, according to police.

Anyone with information about these items, or who saw Mr Eaton between lunchtime on Christmas Eve and 26 December, is asked to contact the force.