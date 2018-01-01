Image copyright PA Image caption The fifth man was arrested following an anti-terror operation which began on 19 December

Police have been given more time to question a fifth man arrested in Sheffield in connection with an alleged Christmas "terror plot".

Counter Terrorism Policing North East were granted a warrant allowing officers until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to hold the 21-year-old from Fir Vale.

A residential property and business in Firth Park were searched following his arrest.

Four men were arrested on 19 December in connection with the same inquiry.

Two of the men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday in connection with the operation - Chesterfield chip shop owner Andy Sami Star, 31, and Farhad Salah, 22, from Sheffield. Both were remanded in custody.

A 36-year-old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield, remains in custody. Police have until tonight to finish questioning him.

A 41-year-old man, from the Meersbrook area, was released without charge on 23 December.