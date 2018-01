Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Pildacre Lane on Monday

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of neglect after a two-month-old girl died on New Year's Day.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an unwell baby at Pildacre Lane in Dewsbury just before 06:00 GMT on Monday.

The baby was taken to hospital but died soon after.

The 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both arrested on suspicion of neglect, were released pending further investigation.

