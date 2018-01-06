Two men have been arrested over violence in Sheffield which led to one man being stabbed and four injured.

The men, aged 19 and 28, are being held after trouble flared in the Wicker area at about 04:50 GMT on 23 December.

They are both being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder and the teenager is being held on suspicion of assaulting all five men.

Police believe an incident may have occurred at Niche nightclub on Walker Street before the men were assaulted.

The men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.