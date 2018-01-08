Image copyright Ahmed Sedeeq Image caption Ahmed Sedeeq is aiming to gain a PhD in computer science at the University of Sheffield

A petition to allow an Iraqi PhD student under threat of deportation to finish his studies has gained more than 50,000 backers.

Ahmed Sedeeq was studying in Sheffield but applied for asylum in 2014 when so-called IS seized Mosul, his home town.

After his application was rejected and student visa curtailed, he was detained for 10 days at an immigration centre.

Despite now being re-registered, Mr Sedeeq said there was "no guarantee" he could finish his computer science PhD.

More stories in South Yorkshire

The 30-year-old, who came to the UK in 2011 to study a Masters, was held at Morton Hall Immigration Centre, near Lincoln, on 18 December.

It is thought he was removed from the centre after his solicitor submitted a fresh asylum claim, with the University of Sheffield reactivating his account on Wednesday.

Mr Sedeeq said he was still subject to detention and deportation "at any time" and it was up to the Home Office to either approve his application or deport him.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield he had lost his father and other family in the violence in Mosul and spoke of the dangers he could face as an atheist in his home country.

He said: "I was surrounded by uncertainty [at the centre] - I was told that my removal was imminent, I was presented with paper work and they told me, 'shall we book you a plane ticket?'.

"I told them, I haven't finished my studies."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The battle for Mosul has left the northern Iraqi city in ruins and has killed thousands of people

He added: "Since I can't get a student visa for the exact amount of time I need to finish my studies, I'm relying on the processing time for the asylum, but that can vary."

The University of Sheffield said Mr Sedeeq's original leave to remain at the academic institution was now valid and would expire at the end of March.

In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: "All applications are considered on their individual merits and in accordance with the immigration rules.

"When someone has no leave to remain in the UK, we expect them to leave the country voluntarily. Where they do not, we will seek to enforce their departure."