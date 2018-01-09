Image copyright David Roberts Image caption Yorkshire Wildlife Park already houses more than 400 animals

A £50m expansion to Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been approved by Doncaster Council.

The park is to extend into 150 acres (61 hectares) of land next to its site in Branton, near Doncaster.

The expansion would create 300 jobs and bring in new animals, the wildlife park said.

It already houses a collection of more than 400 animals from about 80 species, many of them endangered.

Plans for the extension include restaurants, shopping and a hotel along with a visitor hub at a new entrance in Hurst Lane.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: "The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a fantastic success story and a great asset for Doncaster."

The park opened in 2009 and attracted 761,000 visitors in 2016.