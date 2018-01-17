Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Reece Thompson used the car "as a weapon to harm" Richard Broughton, police said

A man who killed a 37-year-old man in a hit-and-run during an "altercation" has been jailed for 10 years.

Richard Broughton died in hospital two days after he was struck by a white Suzuki Swift in Welland Crescent, Elsecar, Barnsley, on 28 April 2017.

Reece Thompson, 26, from Rotherham, was also banned from driving for seven years after admitting manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court last November.

South Yorkshire Police said he used the car "as a weapon to harm Mr Broughton".

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died in hospital on 30 April

Thompson, also known as Kayne Reece Jones, of no fixed abode, had initially denied murder but later pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge.

His brother Jon Paul Jones, 24, of Welland Crescent, was also jailed on Tuesday for a total of three years after admitting affray and witness intimidation at a hearing in May.

Police said eyewitnesses had reported the car fleeing the scene while Mr Broughton was "lying critically injured in the road".

He was taken to hospital with multiple severe injuries.

A forensic post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of being run over.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jon Paul Jones, along with Thompson, was "in some kind of dispute" with the victim, detectives said

Det Ch Insp David Stopford said the car was later recovered with Mr Broughton's blood on the underneath of the vehicle and signs of damage.

"This evidence, along with CCTV footage of the incident, demonstrated that Thompson used that car as a weapon to harm Mr Broughton that evening and made no attempt to stop afterwards.

"Our investigation uncovered a number of prior incidents that night between our victim, Jones, Thompson and others, clearly suggesting they were in some kind of dispute.

"That, however, is no excuse for the dangerous and ultimately fatal actions Thompson took in April."