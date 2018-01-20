Image caption The organiser said about 60 people took part in the rally

A rally and march has been held over the forced closure of a Sheffield nightclub.

Five men were hurt in the disturbance outside Niche on Walker Street on 23 December - four of whom suffered serious stab wounds, police said.

Following the violence, South Yorkshire Police was granted an order to keep the club shut until 6 February.

Two men, aged 19 and 28, have been charged with violent disorder in connection with the disturbance.

The organiser of the rally, David Blythen, 52, said about 60 people took part in a two-mile march through the city centre.

Mr Blythen said: "It is a shame a nightclub can't plan for incidents outside the club."