Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder four children by hitting them with a hammer before crashing a car into a pub.

Owen Scott, 29, of Fawley, Hampshire, admitted four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court following the crash near Penistone, South Yorkshire.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were seriously injured.

Scott will be sentenced on 15 February.

More from Yorkshire

Scott spoke only to confirm his name and his guilty plea at the hearing.

Prosecutors had earlier said Scott had attacked the children in the car with a hammer.

He had then, they said, driven the Grey Dacia Logan into the wall of the Travellers Inn, at Oxspring, on the A629, at around 00:25 BST on 23 August.

'Short-lived psychosis'

Police said the children's injuries were "not all thought to be consistent with the collision".

Defending, Michelle Colborne QC said Scott had "little or no memory" of what had happened.

She said: "There is mitigation which demonstrates that, at the time, it was likely he was suffering from a psychosis, short lived, affecting his ability to rational thought and self control, but falls short of a defence."

Remanding Scott into custody ahead of sentencing Mrs Justice O'Farrell said further psychiatric reports were needed.