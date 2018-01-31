Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Ian Dempster is already serving time for sexual offences

A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to a further 21 years after being found guilty of 13 offences, including the rape of a 10-year-old.

Ian Dempster, 61, was serving a sentence in HMP Edinburgh for previous sexual offences when two women came forward with new allegations.

The offences happened in Scotland and South Yorkshire between 1998 and 2009.

South Yorkshire Police said Dempster was a "sexual predator" who threatened his victims with violence.

The investigation against Dempster, of HMP Doncaster, was launched in January 2016. He was charged in April 2016 and denied all the offences.

He was found guilty of six counts of rape, four of sexual assault, two of exposure and one of indecent assault against two female victims.

One of his victims was raped at "primary school age" and on other occasions over an eight-year period.

After his trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Det Ch Insp Emma Shipley said Dempster was a "despicable and opportunistic sexual predator" who preyed on innocent and vulnerable girls.

He was jailed for 18 years plus three years on extended licence.

'Strength and bravery'

Det Ch Insp Shipley said: "Dempster told [his victim] he would never see her loved ones again if she told anyone.

"Both his victims lived in fear and suffered horrific abuse at his hands."

She praised the "strength and bravery" of his victims.

"Thanks to them, this monster will stay behind bars for the rest of his life," she said.

Three charges against a third victim were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The NSPCC said: "Abuse ruins childhoods and its devastating effects can last into adulthood. It is vitally important that victims have the confidence to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, so offenders can be brought to justice and survivors can finally receive help and support."