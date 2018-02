Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Eaton was found dead at his home in Doncaster on 26 December

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering a 72-year-old man found dead at his home on Boxing Day.

The body of Michael Eaton was discovered at a flat in Low Road, in Balby, Doncaster. A post-mortem examination revealed he had been repeatedly stabbed and beaten.

Lindsey Fletcher, 38, of St James Street, Doncaster, pleaded not guilty to murder at Sheffield Crown Court.

She has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial set for 11 June.

