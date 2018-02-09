Image copyright Leonne Weeks Image caption Leonne Weeks was a student at Dinnington High School

A teenager has admitted stabbing to death a 16-year-old schoolgirl in South Yorkshire.

The body of Leonne Weeks was found on a pathway in Dinnington, near Rotherham, on 16 January last year.

Shea Peter Heeley, 19, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, pleaded guilty to murder, at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court hear that a psychiatric assessment had concluded Heeley had no diagnosable psychiatric disorders and therefore he was fit to plead.

Judge Paul Watson QC said: "You have pleaded guilty to an offence of murder. There is only one sentence and that is a sentence of life imprisonment.

"However, I will be required to determine the minimum term you will have to serve before you can even be considered for release on parole."

Heeley was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 March.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral for the Dinnington High School student in February 2017.

A pink coffin carved with her name and covered in hearts was carried into the church after arriving on a horse-drawn hearse.