Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are headlining the main stage on Saturday night

Noel Gallagher and the Stereophonics will headline Sheffield's 10th Tramlines festival in July.

Tramlines 2018, at its new venue in Hillsborough Park from 20-22 July, will be the "biggest, broadest and best yet", organisers said.

Other acts include Craig David's TS5, De La Soul, Stefflon Don and Mabel.

Hillsborough Park can accommodate up to 40,000 people and the larger area means a "wider than ever range of entertainment".

More Yorkshire stories

Friday's headliners Stereophonics will be followed by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on Saturday and Craig David on Sunday.

John Reverend from Sheffield's Reverend and the Makers will curate the Leadmill stage on the last day of the festival.

Jake Bugg, Blossoms and The Sherlocks also feature on the line-up.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Stereophonics will headline on Friday 20 July

Tramlines began as a free city-wide festival in 2009 and in recent years has attracted more than 100,000 people.

The new venue at Hillsborough Park is around 15 minutes from the city centre by tram.

It will feature four new stages, including the Library Stage for "emerging talent" and the family-friendly Into the Trees area with DJs in the evening.

The weekend will start earlier than previous years, with Mr Motivator in Lycra playing 90s classics.

Image copyright geograph/graham hogg Image caption Organisers say the festival has moved to Hillsborough Park because it has "outgrown" the city centre

Critics say having the festival outside the city centre betrays its roots, while others complain it has become too busy and less suitable for all ages.

But organisers said it will "remain true to its initial vision of being as musically diverse as possible", with weekend tickets from £59.

Sheffield Council said people will still be able to dip in and out of free city centre events, which could include a buskers stage, food festival and world music stage.