Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man has been jailed for life for trying to kill four children by hitting them with a hammer then crashing a car into a wall.

Owen Scott, 29, of Fawley, Hampshire, admitted four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving at Sheffield Crown Court, after the crash near Penistone, South Yorkshire.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 months and nine months, were seriously injured.

Scott will serve at least 14 years.

The court heard Scott had attacked the children in the car with a hammer.

He then drove the car at 92mph into the wall of the Travellers Inn, at Oxspring, on the A629.

'Short-lived psychosis'

The attack took place on 23 August while Scott was experiencing a drug-induced psychotic episode.

Scott admitted four counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving in January.

Defending, Michelle Colborne QC said Scott had "little or no memory" of what had happened.

She said although he was found to be suffering from "short-lived psychosis" at the time, this did not amount to a psychiatric defence to attempted murder.