Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption John Gogarty's body was found at a house in Wombwell on 17 July 2015

The family of a man murdered by an intruder have won the right to a full inquest into his death.

John Gogarty, 65, was stabbed 69 times during the attack on him at his home in Wombwell, South Yorkshire, in July 2015.

Ian Birley, 43 at the time, had been released from prison on licence after killing another pensioner in 1995.

He was jailed in 2015 for a whole life term alongside Helen Nicholas, 39 at the time, who was jailed for 20 years.

More from Yorkshire

Lawyers representing Mr Gogarty's daughter had argued a full inquest into the circumstances of his murder would be able to look at whether there were failings by the agencies involved with Birley before and after his release from prison.

Sheffield coroner Chris Dorries agreed an inquest should take place but has not yet set a date.

An inquest is not usually held into deaths where a crown court trial has taken place.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ian Birley and Helen Nichols had robbed and killed Mr Gogarty to pay drug debts, the jury at their trial was told

Anna Morris, representing the family, said: "They know so little about their father's death.

"The family clearly feel that they have not been given the full picture."

She said the facts of Mr Gogarty's death were "crying out" for further investigation.

Birley was jailed in 1996 for the 1995 murder of pensioner Maurice Hoyle in Barnsley and Ms Morris said there were "striking similarities" between the cases.

Mr Dorries said Birley and Nichols would have to be informed of the inquest and he might have to make them "interested persons" in the inquest - which would give them the right to question witnesses.

Mr Gogarty's body was discovered at his home in Marsh Street, Wombwell, by his son on 17 July 2015, four days after an attack described by police as "horrendous and atrocious."

The couple had robbed him to pay drug debts.