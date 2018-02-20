Image caption Operation Stovewood has identified 110 "designated suspects" after interviews with victims and survivors

The number of potential victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham has risen to more than 1,500, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

A report published in 2014 estimated 1,400 children were abused in the South Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.

The NCA, which is carrying out an independent inquiry, said the figure had risen to 1,510 and that at least 1,300 were female.

It said it had identified 110 suspects and six trials were listed for 2018.

The inquiry, named Operation Stovewood, is being conducted at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

At a briefing, NCA senior investigating officer, Paul Williamson, said his team was actively engaged with more than 260 victims and that 144 officers were working on 34 distinct investigations.

To date the investigation has collated, analysed and electronically recorded material from local agencies covering the 16 years between 1997 and 2013.