Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The War Medal was issued to all those who served during World War Two

Police in Doncaster are looking for the owner of two stolen World War Two medals.

The Defence Medal and the War Medal both feature an image of King George VI on the reverse.

The medals were found in a distinctive red and yellow pouch after two women and three men were arrested on Saturday.

Officers believe the medals were stolen from within Doncaster or the surrounding area.