Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service alerted police to the woman at a property on Pitt Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in South Yorkshire,

Police said the 29-year-old woman was found at a property on Pitt Street in Kimberworth, Rotherham, at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later to determine how the woman, who has not yet been named, died.

A 28-year-old man is in custody and being questioned by police.

More news from around Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said it was alerted to the woman's death by the ambulance service.