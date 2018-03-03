Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Mohammed Elashry had moved from Kuwait to study in Sheffield

A 20-year-old man who was hit by a skip truck has died in hospital.

Mohammed Elashry had moved from Kuwait to study in Sheffield.

He was struck by the yellow DAF truck near the Brook Hill roundabout pelican crossing near the University of Sheffield, at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday. He died two days later.

The truck driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Elashry was hit near the Alfred Denny building which houses the Animal and Plant Science and Biomedical Science departments.

The truck was coming along the A57, from the direction of the Children's Hospital, towards Brook Hill roundabout.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Elashry was hit near the pelican crossing outside the university's Alfred Denny building

Mr Elashry was taken straight to hospital but died on Thursday, police said.

The University of Sheffield students' union tweeted: "We are very sorry to hear that the student involved in the road traffic collision near campus on Tuesday has sadly died.

"Our thoughts are with their family & friends at this sad & difficult time."

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage of the incident should contact police on 101.