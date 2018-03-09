Image caption The stabbing took place on Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, police said

A man has died and another was injured in a stabbing on a street in Sheffield.

The man, named locally as Jarvin Blake, was found with stab wounds after police were called to Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old father-of-three was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the same incident, police said. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe a car pulled up on the road and occupants attacked Mr Blake in the street.

Image caption South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who saw a car pull up on the street at about 15:20 GMT to get in touch

Up to 70 officers are involved in the investigation, with patrols stepped up in the area.

A force spokesman said it currently had "very little to go on" about the car, and asked for anyone who saw a vehicle on the street on Thursday afternoon to come forward.