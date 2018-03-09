Man stabbed to death in Sheffield street
A man has died and another was injured in a stabbing on a street in Sheffield.
The man, named locally as Jarvin Blake, was found with stab wounds after police were called to Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday afternoon.
The 22-year-old father-of-three was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A 23-year-old man was also injured in the same incident, police said. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Police believe a car pulled up on the road and occupants attacked Mr Blake in the street.
Up to 70 officers are involved in the investigation, with patrols stepped up in the area.
A force spokesman said it currently had "very little to go on" about the car, and asked for anyone who saw a vehicle on the street on Thursday afternoon to come forward.