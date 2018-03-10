Image copyright Family photo Image caption Father-of-three Jarvin Blake died as a result of a stab wound

Detectives have appealed to parents and carers picking up their children from school on the afternoon run for information about a fatal stabbing.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was stabbed in Brackley Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, at about 15:00 GMT on Thursday.

He was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a car in nearby Catherine Street.

South Yorkshire Police believe he was the victim of a "targeted attack".

Image caption The stabbing took place on Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, police said

A post-mortem examination revealed the father-of-three died as from a stab wound.

A 23-year-old man who was also attacked remains in a serious condition.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said: "We would particularly like to hear from any parents or carers who may have been doing the school run on Catherine Street and the surrounding area on that day.

"The timings of the incident are very close to when parents would be picking their children up from school so I would appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to please get in touch."