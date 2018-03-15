Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father-of-three who was stabbed in a street attack.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after the attack in Brackley Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, on 8 March in a "targeted attack".

A 26-year-old from Southey Green was arrested late on Wednesday night and remains in police custody.

Two other arrested men, aged 24 and 25, have been released on bail.

More on this story and others in South Yorkshire

Mr Blake was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a car in nearby Catherine Street.

A 23-year-old man seriously injured during the attack has been released from hospital.