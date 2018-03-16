Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a father-of-three.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after being attacked in Burngreave, Sheffield, on 8 March.

A 26-year-old man, from Treeton in Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted wounding with intent.

Three other men, aged 24, 25 and 26, have also been arrested in connection with Mr Blake's death.

All three have been released on police bail.

Mr Blake was attacked in Brackley Street by a group of men who had got out of a car in nearby Catherine Street.

A 23-year-old man who was seriously injured during the attack has been released from hospital.