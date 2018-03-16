Two jailed over 'unprovoked' Sheffield stabbings
An 18-year-old man has been jailed for 16 years for stabbing three men in an unprovoked attack in Sheffield.
Lamar Waite, from Burngreave, attacked the men during a fight in Division Street on 30 September.
He denied a charge of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Waite was jailed on Wednesday alongside Osman Adan, 19, also from Burngreave, who admitted a charge of affray and was sentenced to 12 months.
One of the three men attacked suffered serious injuries to his stomach.
Det Con Matt Welsh said: "Waite's unprovoked and dangerous actions that night put lives at risk and the injuries suffered by several of the victims could have proved fatal."