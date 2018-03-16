Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lamar Waite (left) and Osman Adan were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

An 18-year-old man has been jailed for 16 years for stabbing three men in an unprovoked attack in Sheffield.

Lamar Waite, from Burngreave, attacked the men during a fight in Division Street on 30 September.

He denied a charge of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Waite was jailed on Wednesday alongside Osman Adan, 19, also from Burngreave, who admitted a charge of affray and was sentenced to 12 months.

Image caption The incident took place in Division Street, Sheffield, in September 2017

One of the three men attacked suffered serious injuries to his stomach.

Det Con Matt Welsh said: "Waite's unprovoked and dangerous actions that night put lives at risk and the injuries suffered by several of the victims could have proved fatal."