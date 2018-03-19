Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Aseel Al-Essaie, 23, died after being shot in February 2017

A key prosecution witness in the trial of three men accused of murder has been accused of "conspiring with police" to make a false statement.

Matthew Cohen, 29, Dale Gordon, 33, and Keil Bryan, 32, are alleged to have shot dead Aseel Al-Essaie, 23, in Sheffield in February 2017.

The witness, a serving prisoner, claims Mr Cohen confessed to the murder in jail but barrister Simon Csoka QC suggested his statement was not true.

All three men deny murder.

Mr Al-Essaie was killed as he was sitting in his car. Prosecutors allege Mr Cohen was driving the car while Mr Gordon and Mr Bryan were both passengers.

In cross examination at Sheffield Crown Court, Mr Csoka suggested the witness had been fed information by officers investigating the murder before making his statement.

'Paid to lie'

He said: "You have been conspiring with the police."

The witness replied: "I didn't conspire with the police. Why would I do that? What am I getting out of it?"

He later said: "All I've done is I've been told something [by Mr Cohen] and I've done the right thing.

Image caption The trial is being heard at Sheffield Crown Court

Sheffield Crown Court heard the witness had been visited by police during a legal visit in prison on 7 June 2017 and had given his statement about Mr Cohen's alleged confession on 15 June.

He said he had been speaking to Mr Cohen "all the time" while the two men had briefly been on the same wing at HMP Doncaster.

Mr Csoka, however, claimed the two men had "barely ever" spoken and said prison records suggested he had been locked in his cell for a large amount of time they had been on the same wing.

Mr Cohen, of Bramwell Close, Mr Gordon, of St Phillip's Road and Mr Bryan, of Brackley Street, are on trial with three other men and a woman, all from Sheffield.

James Good, of Ringstead Crescent, and Mr Cohen's mother Patricia Sharp, 58, deny perverting the course of justice.

Brothers Razwan, 26, and Mohammed Mirza, 30, of Staniforth Road, deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.