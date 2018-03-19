Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old woman was stabbed at an address on Gibbons Drive in Sheffield

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Gibbons Drive in the Norton area of the city soon after midnight on Saturday.

A 24-year-old woman had been stabbed in the upper body and suffered "life-threatening injuries", police said.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He also faces a charge of possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody.

A 25-year-old man arrested shortly after the stabbing has been released without charge.

Police said the victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, and have appealed for information.