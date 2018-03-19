Charges against two men brought as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of children in Rotherham have been dismissed.

Mohammed Yasin, 37, of Lilycroft Road, Bradford, and Qaiser Iqbal, 35, of Bingley Road, Bradford, were charged with one count of human trafficking.

The crimes were alleged to have taken place in the town between 2003 and 2006.

A judge at Sheffield Crown Court dismissed the charges against the men.

More on this and other South Yorkshire stories

The pair were charged in May last year as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood inquiry, which was launched following the release of the Jay report in August 2014, which revealed more than 1,400 children were the victims of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.