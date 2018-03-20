Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Barnsley FC player Philip Wright Bratley's FA Cup winners' medal, 1911-12

An FA Cup winners' medal dating back more than 100 years has been stolen from a house in Rotherham.

The distinctive medal was given to Barnsley FC players after their 1-0 win in a replay against West Brom in the 1912 FA Cup final at Bramall Lane.

The medal was among items stolen from the house of the 82-year-old grandson of footballer Philip Wright Bratley, whose name is engraved on the medal.

South Yorkshire Police said it was "invaluable" to the family.

Det Insp Aneela Khalil-Khan, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This item is of great sentimental value to the family and belonged to the 82-year-old victim's grandfather who, at the time, played for Barnsley.

"The family is extremely upset that this, along with many of their belongings, have been stolen.

"If you have any information please get in touch so we can try and reunite this invaluable item with its rightful owner."

Barnsley FC made an appeal on Twitter:

The burglars are thought to have entered through a back door and ransacked the house, on Weetwood Road, Spinneyfield, between 08:40 GMT on Friday and 18:15 on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact 101.