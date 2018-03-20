Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old woman was stabbed at an address on Gibbons Drive in Sheffield

A 15-year-old boy has appeared before magistrates accused of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a stabbing in Sheffield.

The teenager was arrested after a woman, 24, suffered "life-threatening injuries" in the stabbing early on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers found the woman after being called to Gibbons Drive in the Norton area of the city soon after midnight.

The boy, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody.

He is is due before the city's crown court on 3 April, following the hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

A 25-year-old man arrested shortly after the stabbing has been released without charge.