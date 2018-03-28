Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were hit on Tuesday night at Doncaster train station

Two people died when they were hit by a train at Doncaster Station.

The man and woman were struck at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses quoted by the Doncaster Free Press said the pair were "hugging" when they fell, with police not treating the deaths as suspicious.

British Transport Police said the exact circumstances were under investigation, with a file being prepared for the coroner.

Posting on its Twitter account, Virgin Trains East Coast said "so much pain will remain" and provided contact details for the Samaritans charity.

Doncaster is a key station on the East Coast Mainline, several services were delayed or cancelled on Tuesday night as a result of the incident.