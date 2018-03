Image copyright Google Image caption The 24-year-old woman was stabbed at an address on Gibbons Drive in Sheffield

A 15-year-old boy has denied attempting to murder a woman who was stabbed in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old woman was attacked at an address in Gibbons Drive, in the Norton area of the city, on 18 March.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded into youth detention ahead of a trial on 9 July.

