Image caption Mr Blake's fiancée Kelsey Dixon has appealed for information about the stabbing

The fiancée of a man fatally stabbed in a targeted attack says she has been left "completely broken" by his death.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died in hospital after he was wounded in Brackley Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, at about 15:00 GMT on 8 March.

Kelsey Dixon said Mr Blake was a "funny and caring family man" and their three young children were "devastated".

Miss Dixon appealed for anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crimestoppers.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March

She said: "[Jarvin] had three beautiful children - one boy and two girls - five, three and seven months old.

"He was a fantastic dad who loved spending time with them and our son keeps asking when his daddy is coming home.

"My heart has completely broken and my life will never be the same again - I just want someone to tell me that all this has been a bad dream."

She added: "I need justice for Jarvin, I need to know who did this and why."

Image caption Det Ch Insp Steve Handley (left) said he was exploring a number of possible motives for the attack

Mr Blake was attacked by a group of men who had got out of a metallic blue Volvo in nearby Catherine Street, in what officers have previously said they believed was a targeted attack.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.

Four men have so far been arrested as part of the murder inquiry. All four have been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said he was "working on a number of possible hypotheses" and remained "open-minded" as to the motive.