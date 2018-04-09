Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheffield City Council said they "do everything we can to keep our young people safe"

Sheffield City Council is "turning a blind eye" to child sexual exploitation despite the abuse scandal in nearby Rotherham, says a survivors' charity.

Kathryn Kelwick, of Rotherham-based Swinton Lock Centre, said: "We are getting more and more families from Sheffield coming to us for help."

The centre's manager is whistle-blower Jayne Senior, who first revealed child sex abuse in Rotherham.

The council said: "We do everything we can to keep our young people safe."

Jayne Ludlam, Executive Director of People for the city council, continued: "We take any concerns raised to us very seriously and will always listen."

Ms Kelwick, is post-abuse services manager at the Swinton Lock Centre, a charity that supports survivors and their families.

She said in her experience Sheffield's "authorities aren't listening".

"It is shocking to believe Sheffield is so close to Rotherham and this is happening to the extent it is.

"We are seeing authorities turning a blind eye."

The Jay report published in 2014 estimated 1,400 children were abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

BBC Radio Sheffield has talked to a woman, who cannot be identified, who alleges that her daughters have been sexually exploited and abused whilst in the care of Sheffield City Council.

She said her children had been taken into care because the local authority deemed she could not cope.

However, she claims her children have suffered more as a result.

"I've spoken to the council but nothing happens", she said.

The woman blamed a lack of oversight in children's homes, saying: "They can come and go as they please."

She also feared her children were not the only ones to have been allegedly abused whilst in council care.

Sheffield City Council, responding to the woman's allegations, said: "We are in regular communication with mum in this case and have listened to her concerns.

"We have never ignored child sexual exploitation in Sheffield and do everything we can to prevent and tackle it.

"As soon as any child sexual exploitation concerns are identified, we work with the police and other partners to provide support and care to protect young people from any further risks."