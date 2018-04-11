Image caption Hatfield House Lane and Winkley Terrace have been closed as a result of the leak

A number of homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Cadent Gas, formerly National Grid Gas, said the leak in Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield, was caused by workmen damaging one of its mains.

Hatfield House Lane and Winkley Terrace have been closed as a result of the incident, which was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

Workers are repairing the leak but South Yorkshire Police said it may take several hours to complete.

Sheffield City Council contractor, Amey, has admitted responsibility for damaging the pipe.

About 20 people have been taken to the nearby Concord Sports Centre while repair work is carried out.

One woman said she had been woken up and told to leave her house by the police.

"I heard this banging on my door and the police said there had been a major gas leak and we had to get out," she said.

"It was quite scary."

Image caption Work to repair the leak is ongoing

A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: "In the early hours of this morning third party contractors carrying out work in the road damaged one of our gas mains.

"We are currently on site and are doing all we can to fix it as soon as possible."

Darren Butt, Amey Account Director said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience or stress this incident has caused to those living nearby.

"We are undertaking a full investigation into the incident with our supply chain and are working closely with National Gas Network."

Gas supplies to the area have not been affected, said Cadent.