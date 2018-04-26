Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheffield City Council has no limit on the number of strip clubs it allows

Campaigners have been granted a judicial review of a council's strip club licensing policy over claims it fails to take account of equality law.

The action against Sheffield City Council is led by Irene Gladdison and campaign group Not Buying It.

They say the council did not properly consider the impact on equality when drawing up its policy that there should be no limit on strip clubs in the city.

The council has confirmed the action but said it could not comment further.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Sasha Rakoff, from Not Buying It, said councils legally "have to pay due regard to eliminating harassment, discrimination and victimisation of protected groups such as women".

"The fact they decide in this strip club policy that there's to be no limit on the number of clubs they have not properly considered the impact on equality," she said.

She added that the council argued not licensing strip clubs would drive them underground, but there was "no real evidence" of that happening in other areas.

Spearmint Rhino, in Brown Street, is the city's only strip club and had its licence renewed in 2017 despite almost 100 objections.

The general manager at the time argued the club was run to a "very high standard" and his main concern was the "dancers, staff and customers' welfare and safety".

The hearing is due to take place in Leeds on 25 June.