Barnsley lorry crash kills 14-year-old girl
- 27 April 2018
A 14-year girl has been hit and killed by a lorry.
A green Scania HGV hit the girl, who was on foot, on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, just after 15:00 BST.
Ambulance staff had reported the crash, near the junctions with Heathfields and Vaal Street, South Yorkshire Police said.
Detectives were trying to find out how it happened, the force said. The 30-year-old lorry driver was not hurt in the crash.