Image copyright Google Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened in Scotland Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Friday

A police officer was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man she was trying to arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, South Yorkshire Police said.

The officer and a colleague were also hit with a wooden sign after they were called to investigate an incident in Scotland Street, Sheffield, on Friday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, sexual assault, and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody, a force spokesperson said.

Ch Insp Lydia Lynskey said the officers, one of whom was left severely bruised, had shown "immense bravery" in dealing with "a dangerous and violent situation".

Both officers are recovering at home, she added.