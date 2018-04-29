Image copyright Google Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened in Scotland Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Friday

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a police officer as she tried to arrest him in Sheffield, police have said.

Luca Jelic, 29, is also accused of attempting to rape a woman, on Friday.

Mr Jelic, of Scotland Street, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The defendant also faces assault charges against the female officer and her colleague by hitting them with a wooden "for sale" sign.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on 28 May, also facing charges of possessing a class A drug and criminal damage.