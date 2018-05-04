Image copyright Pixelwitch Image caption Campaigners have resorted to direct action to try and prevent trees being felled

Voters angry at Sheffield City Council's controversial tree-felling programme have helped the Green Party gain seats in the elections.

Labour have been left in a weakened position after losing four seats - two to the Greens and two to the Lib Dems.

In Netheredge, where trees are earmarked for felling, the Green Party candidate Alison Teal held on to her seat beating Labour by 1,300 votes.

Labour leader Julie Dore accepted the tree-felling had been unpopular.

Thousands of trees, assessed as dead, dying, diseased, damaging or dangerous, have been cut down since 2012 as part of the £2bn Street Ahead project.

Campaigners say healthy trees have also been lost.

Image caption Speaking on election night, council leader Julie Dore said she acknowledged tree-felling had been unpopular

The work is being done under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract the council has with Amey.

So far the authority has refused to suspend or renegotiate the deal and it would have penalties to pay if it ended the contract.

Responding to a question about the unpopularity of the tree-felling, Ms Dore said: "I have acknowledged that many months ago.

"We have been urging and encouraging Amey to come up with solutions to enable the outcomes we expected in the contract which was to resurface all the roads, the pavements, the kerbs, the verges, the street lighting whilst at the same time as protecting and retaining as many of the street trees as possible."

The Green's Alison Teal thanked everyone for their support.

Despite the losses, Labour did claw back one seat, East Ecclesfield, from UKIP.

The council chamber is now made up of 84 Labour councillors, 53 Lib Dems, 22 Green and three UKIP.

Elsewhere across the region, Barnsley Council is due to announce its results later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Sheffield City Region - including Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster - will elect its first mayor, with the result also expected later.