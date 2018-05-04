Image copyright Paul Glazzard/Geograph Image caption Extra staff had to be brought in to quell trouble between prisoners at Doncaster's Moorland Prison in 2016

An inmate who took part in a prison riot has had his sentence extended ,having appealed to have it reduced.

Marc Edward Byram helped to barricade a wing at Doncaster's Moorland Prison in 2016, London's Appeal Court heard.

Byram was given an 18-month consecutive sentence after admitting affray in October at Sheffield Crown Court.

He appealed, claiming the sentence was overly harsh, but was told his case was "without merit" and given an extra 28 days in prison.

The court heard Byram "played a minor but significant role" in a "mutiny" at the prison on 20 November.

Byram, who was serving a three-and-a-half year sentence at the prison, "played a part in barricading a wing to which prison officers were trying to restore order", the hearing was told.

Mrs Justice McGowan, sitting with two other judges, said: "A strong element of deterrence is required in sentencing disorder offences inside Her Majesty's prisons.

"It was right that the sentence had to run consecutively to the one he was already serving."

Rejecting his appeal, and adding a month to his jail time, she concluded: "Applications without merit waste precious time and resources."