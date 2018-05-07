A man found with life-threatening injuries on a road in Barnsley is thought to have been hit by a car that had been involved in a police chase.

The 25-year-old was found on Wood Street, Barnsley, late on Sunday night.

Officers had started to follow a black Audi that failed to stop on Park Road at about 23:30 BST, South Yorkshire Police said.

The injured man was found during a search of the area following the pursuit, said the force.

Officers lost sight of the Audi as it turned on to Wood Street and the pursuit was abandoned.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.